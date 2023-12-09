Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 184,469 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 638,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 184,469 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 1.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $25,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

