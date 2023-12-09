Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 17,194.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after buying an additional 4,985,386 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $232.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.26. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.