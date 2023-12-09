Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 556,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.2% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $117,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,883,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,726,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,898,900.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,726,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,898,900.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 893,574 shares of company stock worth $199,554,667. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $250.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.29 and its 200 day moving average is $215.32. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $242.78 billion, a PE ratio of 95.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

