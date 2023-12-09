Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 46,574 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1,425.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The company has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

