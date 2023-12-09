Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,559 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $86,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after buying an additional 920,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,325,487. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $374.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.14. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.70 and a 52 week high of $378.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.54.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

