Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,238,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,036,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 76,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.24 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.4853 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

