Slagle Financial LLC Makes New $593,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $71.51 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,000 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

