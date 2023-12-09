Slagle Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,733 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.61.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $244.45 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $244.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

