Slagle Financial LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 18.5% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 195,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $46,442,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $255.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.55.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.48.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.