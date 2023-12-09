Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.3 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

