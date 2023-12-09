Vivaldi Capital Management LP Acquires 10,304 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,881,000 after buying an additional 4,983,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,908,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,555. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

