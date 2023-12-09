Cynosure Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,338 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,155. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

