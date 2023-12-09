Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 20,796 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,796 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,878.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,190. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

