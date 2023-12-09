Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $207.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

