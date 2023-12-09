The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 164,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $2,159,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $615,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.9 %

PG opened at $145.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.