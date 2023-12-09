NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,833 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $215.55 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $150.90 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.82 and its 200-day moving average is $198.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.48.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

