Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 246 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 515.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $223.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.55 and its 200-day moving average is $226.01. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

