Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Peninsula Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises approximately 1.6% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $2,677,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SNOW traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.67. 5,294,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,265. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.38. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,120 shares of company stock valued at $37,125,646. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

