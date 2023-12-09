Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,147,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.38.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of FLT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.09. The company had a trading volume of 546,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,355. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.68. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $278.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
