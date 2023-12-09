iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,343 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 10.01% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $898,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $150.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.43.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

