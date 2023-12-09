Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.55% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $248,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VB opened at $200.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.79. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

