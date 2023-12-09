Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.19% of EOG Resources worth $125,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.05.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.