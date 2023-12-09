Peninsula Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 18.2% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $69,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.64. 753,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,722. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $302.01. The company has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.56.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

