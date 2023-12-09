Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Lessened by Alta Park Capital LP

Alta Park Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,539 shares during the quarter. Block accounts for approximately 2.6% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Block worth $25,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tobam raised its position in Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Block by 222.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,485,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,699,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.59.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,611.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares worth $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Block in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

