Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 891 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $268,923,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.09.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $412.16. 1,959,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,668. The company has a market cap of $386.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $418.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total transaction of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

