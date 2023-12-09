MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Alta Park Capital LP

Alta Park Capital LP lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,291 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 3.0% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $29,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 322.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,706.07.

Shares of MELI traded down $12.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,577.98. 336,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,421. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $815.85 and a twelve month high of $1,660.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,368.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,296.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

