SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Cut by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,360 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $59,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after acquiring an additional 434,818 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 43,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. 3,271,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,824. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

