Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

