1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,294 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NWL stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -20.90%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

