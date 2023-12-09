1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $280,000 Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FL opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.