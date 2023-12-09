Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,279,916 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279,916 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 4.49% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $253,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 862,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,210. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

