Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $52.14 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,272 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $52,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

IJH stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.15. 895,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,007. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.98.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

