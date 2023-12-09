Alta Park Capital LP Has $3.58 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Alta Park Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. 21,422,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

