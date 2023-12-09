Alta Park Capital LP Reduces Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alta Park Capital LP lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,035 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,775 shares of company stock valued at $33,933,156. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.71.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $244.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4,041.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

