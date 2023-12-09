Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.