1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $626,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 144.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $272.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.79. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $273.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

