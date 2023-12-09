Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,201 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $14,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,095,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,284,000 after buying an additional 3,987,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,126,000 after buying an additional 402,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 80.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,895,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,368,000 after acquiring an additional 180,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,004,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,859,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 103,850 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $1,389,513.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,751,734 shares in the company, valued at $277,658,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 897,233 shares of company stock worth $11,768,314 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. 729,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,816. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LAUR. TheStreet lowered Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

