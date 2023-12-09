Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Aspen Grove Capital LLC

Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 159,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 116,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.7% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 242,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,402,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,610,000 after purchasing an additional 43,898 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.