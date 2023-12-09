Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $147.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $157.76.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

