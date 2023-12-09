Abdiel Capital Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,789,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,625 shares during the period. Toast makes up 9.3% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 2.03% of Toast worth $243,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Toast by 99,668.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after acquiring an additional 36,425,706 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Toast by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.
In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $26,019.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,583.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $31,021.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $26,019.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,583.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,322 shares of company stock worth $8,825,672 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:TOST opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.56. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
