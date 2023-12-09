Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4,200.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $33,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $233.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

