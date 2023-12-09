Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $37.38 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $37,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $96.89 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.94.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

