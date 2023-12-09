iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 558.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,783 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $94,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

