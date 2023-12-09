Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.75.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $84.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Research analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the second quarter worth $57,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 14.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

