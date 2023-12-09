Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $846,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Cencora by 38.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $11,684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 156.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after buying an additional 1,530,083 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,345,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,650,480 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $201.75 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $147.48 and a one year high of $205.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

