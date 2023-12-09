Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summitry LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

