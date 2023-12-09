iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Purchased by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IGM opened at $427.12 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.47 and a fifty-two week high of $428.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.56.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.