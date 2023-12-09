Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 61.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 194.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 245,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 162,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 276,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVC opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 2.14. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -615.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

