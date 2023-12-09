Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 3.2% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.23. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.