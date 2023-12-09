10,166 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Down 2.0 %

American Tower stock opened at $206.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

